Just peachy

Summerland’s first orchards were planted by the Gartrell, Barclay, Garnett and Dunsdon families during the 1890s — and not surprisingly, the majority of British Columbia’s fruit trees are located in the Okanagan Valley.

In those years, the orchardist and his family were involved in every aspect of fruit growing, from planting to pruning and packing. In this photo from 1910, George Brimble, Ben Sherk and J. McKenzie are picking peaches into wooden boxes during the August harvest.

