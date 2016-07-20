- Home
Lifestyle
Young writers
A total of 52 young creative writers between the ages of eight and 18 participated in the 2016 British Columbia Youth Writers Camp. The writing camp received support from numerous businesses and organizations in the area. Summerland sponsors included the Summerland Charities/Penny Lane Society and the Summerland Rotary Club.
