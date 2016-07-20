- Home
Lifestyle
Outdoor concert
Who’s Your Daddy, featuring Robin LaBossiere, left, Peter Weber, Al LaBossiere and Niki Martinus, performed at Peach Orchard Park on July 13. The free concert was part of the Wednesdays on the Water series, organized by the Summerland Community Arts Council.
