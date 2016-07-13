Summerland: a cyclist's paradise

Long before the Okanagan Valley became famous for its mass endurance events, local bicyclists were tackling Summerland’s challenging terrain. Unlike today’s smooth, flat, and non-slippery road surfaces, Summerland’s early roads consisted of only sand and gravel--making hill climbs particularly difficult. This photo (circa likely mid-to-late 1920s) was taken on the road up historic Zimmerman’s Gulch, the original road linking Trout Creek to Giant’s Head Road.

Long before the Okanagan Valley became famous for its mass endurance events, local bicyclists were tackling Summerland’s challenging terrain. Unlike today’s smooth, flat, and non-slippery road surfaces, Summerland’s early roads consisted of only sand and gravel--making hill climbs particularly difficult. This photo (circa likely mid-to-late 1920s) was taken on the road up historic Zimmerman’s Gulch, the original road linking Trout Creek to Giant’s Head Road.