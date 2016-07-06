A Cowboy’s Best Friend

Granville Morgan was one of Summerland’s earliest residents. Arriving in 1893, he found work as a cowboy on Trout Creek Ranch, owned by George Barclay and encompassing most of what is now Summerland. A few years later, Morgan acquired some land of his own and in 1906 began courting Miss Anita Brown. Shown here in conversation with his horse, it could almost be assumed that he was rehearsing an important question (or seeking approval) before riding to the Brown home. If you’d like to hark back to Summerland’s early days of cowboys and cattle ranches, put on your boots, dust off your Stetson and head to the rodeo grounds on July 9 for the Summerland Stomp Western Dance. For more info go to www.summerlandchamber.com.

