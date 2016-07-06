- Home
Lifestyle
Bursary recipients
On June 29, Leanne Sieben, Nesters Market store manager, presented seven bursaries to the graduating employees of 2016. Graduating students are Spencer Boerboom, Linden Gove, Emily Jerry, Curtis Detchkoff, Teagen Kew, Alex Fenning and Taylor Thurlin.
