Summerland musician receives recognition for work

Summerland composer and music teacher Anita Perry has received the Canadian Federation of Music Teachers’ Association’s (CFMTA) Certificate in Recognition for Professional Achievement.

The CFMTA is a professional organization of music educators throughout Canada. In order to be a member, teachers must have a degree from a recognized university or music conservatory.

In order to qualify for this award, Perry had to fulfill several requirements: holding office at the branch level (she is president of the local branch); holding office at the provincial level (she is Provincial secretary); writing articles about music for Progressions magazine; and presenting music seminars in Penticton, Kelowna, 100 Mile House and Nanaimo.

Perry is also an award-winning composer, has written reviews for the Okanagan Symphony and is a music festival adjudicator.