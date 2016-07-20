Feast of Farms promotes agriculture

An agricultural celebration, planned for early this fall, will raise money for a gardening project.

The Summerland Feast of Farms will be held at Dickinson Family Farms, 17208 Bentley Rd. on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 10 p.m.

It will feature a stand-up wine, cheese and bread reception, a sit-down dinner, catered by Chef Paul Cecconi of Brodo Kitchen and music provided by the Timbre Wolves.

Toni Boot, the organizer of Feast of Farms, said money raised from the feast will go to provide wheelbarrows and garden supplies for a community garden project. The garden is at Summerland Alliance Church and could double in size, she said.

The Feast of Farms is the day before the last of the Sunday Markets for this year.

It is limited to 100 people.

To register, please visit eventbrite.com/e/summerland-feast-of-farms-tickets-26528802362.

For further information, contact Boot at 250-770-0787, visit facebook.com/summerlandfeastoffarms or email summerlandfeastoffarms@gmail.com.