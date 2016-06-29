Singers and Players executive selected

The Summerland Singers and Players have chosen their executive for the coming year.

The elections were held at the 2016 Annual General Meeting, earlier this month.

Bob Read will return as president.

James Fofonoff will serve as vice-president and Betty Ann Xenis will serve as treasurer.

The directors for this year are Susan Gibbs, Gail Guenther, Jan Nachtengaele, Barb Rolston and Doug Xenis.

For their first board meeting, the players will announce their plans for the upcoming season.