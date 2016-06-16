Séan McCann with Shari Ulrich June 26 at RCA

Sean McCann

Séan McCann’s love for Newfoundland and Labrador folk songs shot him to international fame as a founding member of the renowned group Great Big Sea.

After millions of albums sold, countless hit songs, and record breaking tours around the world, McCann now tours as a solo artist in intimate venues where he can connect with his audience face-to-face with music bringing peace, love and happiness.

Shari Ulrich is one of Canada’s leading singer/songwriters. Her work has garnered two Juno awards, an induction into the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame, and a 2014 CFMA for English Songwriter of the Year.

Their intimate concert is at 2 p.m. Sunday June 26, at the Rotary Centre's Mary Irwin Theatre, 421 Cawston Ave. in Kelowna.

Purchase on-line at http://rotarycentreforthearts.com/event/sean-mccann/, or call the Rotary Centre for the Arts box office at 250-717-5304. Tickets are $30 including all taxes and fees.