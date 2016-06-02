Police chorus performs

On May 15, the Greater Victoria Police Chorus performed at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church in Summerland.

The group of police officers, representing the police forces of Greater Victoria, was founded in 1974. The chorus has performed in British Columbia, Alberta, the United States and Europe.

Members wore ribbons in memory of Sarah Beckett, an on-duty RCMP officer killed in a collision in April.

In their repertoire, they dedicated the songs Lean On Me and We Shall Overcome to Fort McMurray fire victims.

Members of the chorus are volunteers and donate thousands of hours of their time to the community.

The group helped the church raise money for community outreach, namely bursaries for Summerland Secondary School students.