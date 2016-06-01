Artists gather for convention in Penticton

Artists and art instructors are in Penticton this week for Art Waves Okanagan, a five-day arts convention.

ArtWaves Okanagan began on June 1 and continues to June 5.

The event, which will be held at Okanagan College in Penticton, is expected to bring between 190 and 250 people.

It includes 18 art instructors from across Canada and the United States.

“People from all over will be coming here,” said Tammy Jackson of Tammy’s Brush 2 Canvas in Summerland.

One of her pieces is featured on the cover of the brochure.

Jackson, who has taught art for 15 years, has worked to bring an ArtWaves event to the region.

The event has arts classes and workshops for artists from beginners to advanced.