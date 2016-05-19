Art club to hold sale

Jane Blagborne, a member of the Summerland Art Club, works on a painting during one of the club’s recent Wednesday meetings.

The art club will hold its annual sale on June 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the lower level of the former library building on Wharton Street.

More than 20 artists will have more than 100 paintings on display.

Last year, Blagborne was the winner of the people’s choice award at the art show.