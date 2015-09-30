- Home
Museum construction
This photo shows the interior of the current museum during its initial construction in June, 1983.
The Summerland Museum is finally celebrating reopening its doors after many months of renovation and 33 years after its grand debut in 1983.
As part of an effort to enhance visitor experience and increase the use of our collections for learning and education, the Museum has revamped several key areas of the building.
Celebrations will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 beginning at noon and ending at 3 p.m.
Come join us for cupcakes, cookies, and organic coffee and tea.
