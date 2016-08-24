Celebrating George Ryga's legacy

George Ryga, an internationally known Canadian playwright, novelist and poet, lived in Summerland from 1963 until his death in 1987. This photo of Ryga in his younger years was taken sometime in the 1970s.

George Ryga, an internationally known Canadian playwright, novelist and poet, lived in Summerland from 1963 until his death in 1987.

This photo of Ryga in his younger years was taken sometime in the 1970s.

He is best known for his play The Ecstasy of Rita Joe, which he wrote in his Summerland home.

When he wasn’t writing, Ryga would often spend his time picking fruit and talking to migrant workers. Interestingly, he found inspiration for many of his characters from the friends that he met in the orchards.

In commemoration of Ryga’s legacy, the first annual Marginal Arts Festival will be held Sept. 1 to 4. The Festival will be held at different venues around Summerland and has many events planned, including concerts, readings and workshops.

For more information go to www.marginalarts.ca.