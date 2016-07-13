- Home
Summer sounds
Members of the South Okanagan Big Band performed at Peach Orchard Park on Wednesday evening during the Wednesday on the Water concert. The concerts run each Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and feature a variety of local and regional performers.
