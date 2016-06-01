Quilt raffle benefits Friends of the Gardens

Annie Smirmaul of the Summerland Material Girls quilting guild shows a large quilt which will be raffled off to benefit the Friends of the Summerland Ornamental Gardens.

The Summerland Material Girls quilting guild created a quilt that will be raffled off for the benefit of the Friends of the Summerland Ornamental Gardens.

It was a combined effort of the guild, however eight of the members did much of the work, from the purchase of the fabric to the last stitch of the binding.

The quilt will be on display at the Cherry Tree Quilt Shop during the first two weeks of June.

During the last week of June and the first two weeks of July the quilt will be in the Summerland Library.

Any quilter will know how much work it takes to make a queen size quilt. For those who do not quilt, here is a short description of the process. The most basic explanation of a quilt is that beautiful material is cut into a few hundred blocks, then put together again in a new arrangement.

The raffle quilt has 111 blocks, all of which started out as seven and half inch squares.

All those squares were not cut the same way, so steady concentration was needed to avoid mistakes.

After the blocks are sewn together the border for the quilt is added. Then comes the sandwich, where the quilt top, the batting which is the middle part that makes the quilt so thick and the backing are quilted together, which means using a sewing machine over the sandwich in a pattern so the batting stays smooth and flat. Finally the binding is sewn on around the edges.

Tickets for a chance to win this quilt are available at Cherry Tree Quilt Shop, at the Arts Council which is now in the old library building and at Hair It Is on Henry Avenue.

The Material Girls will have a table at the Summerland Action Festival, June 4 and June 5 in Memorial Park and will be selling tickets Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Tickets will also be on sale at the 100-year celebration of the Summerland Ornamental Gardens, July 16 and 17.

The draw will take place July 17 and the winner will be contacted by phone or e-mail.