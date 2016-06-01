- Home
Everybody loves a parade
In 1956, the rooftop above Boothe’s Grocery provided an excellent view of the Golden Jubilee Parade. Residents and visitors enjoyed the parade as well as a number of other activities and events that were held around the community to celebrate Summerland’s 50th birthday. It’s 60 years later and we’re still doing it. June 3, 4 and 5 is Action Fest weekend and the streets of Summerland will be filled with great music, the appetizing aroma of delicious food, and most of all, the sound of people having a good time. See you there!
