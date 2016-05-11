Summerland wines win at spring festival

Several Summerland wineries earned medals in the 2016 Best of Varietals at the 22nd annual Spring Okanagan Wine Festival

The festival, from April 28 to May 8, featured wines from the Okanagan, Similkameen and elsewhere in the B.C. Interior.

The Best of Varietal Awards were presented on the first day of the annual spring festival.

Gewurtztraminer: Thornhaven Estates Winery, 2015 Gewurztraminer

Pinot Blanc: Evolve Cellars, 2014 Pinot Blanc

Pinot Gris: Dirty Laundry Vineyard, 2014 Say Yes Pinot Gris

Riesling: Dirty Laundry Vineyard, 2014 Riesling

Sparkling: Haywire Winery at Okanagan Crush Pad, 2014 Haywire The Bub

Syrah based blends: Thornhaven Estates Winery, 2014 XV