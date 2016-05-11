- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Our Town
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Business
Summerland wines win at spring festival
Several Summerland wineries earned medals in the 2016 Best of Varietals at the 22nd annual Spring Okanagan Wine Festival
The festival, from April 28 to May 8, featured wines from the Okanagan, Similkameen and elsewhere in the B.C. Interior.
The Best of Varietal Awards were presented on the first day of the annual spring festival.
Gewurtztraminer: Thornhaven Estates Winery, 2015 Gewurztraminer
Pinot Blanc: Evolve Cellars, 2014 Pinot Blanc
Pinot Gris: Dirty Laundry Vineyard, 2014 Say Yes Pinot Gris
Riesling: Dirty Laundry Vineyard, 2014 Riesling
Sparkling: Haywire Winery at Okanagan Crush Pad, 2014 Haywire The Bub
Syrah based blends: Thornhaven Estates Winery, 2014 XV
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.